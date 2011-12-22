LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close" director Stephen Daldry has secured what is expected to be the final slot on the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Awards Gala lineup, taking the Director of the Year Award from the fest.

PSIFF announced on Thursday that Daldry will receive the award, which last year went to "The Fighter" director David O. Russell, and which in previous years has gone to Jason Reitman, Alexander Payne, Ang Lee and Anthony Minghella.

"Stephen Daldry has garnered international acclaim as a director, bringing his consummate skill to both the cinema and stage," said PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner in a statement announcing the award.

"For this haunting film and for all of his achievements as a 'director's director,' the Palm Springs International Film Festival is honored to present the 2012 Director of the Year Award to Stephen Daldry."

Daldry received Best Director Academy Award nominations for his first three films, "Billy Elliot," "The Hours" and "The Reader."

The festival's Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, January 7 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Previously announced honorees include George Clooney, Glenn Close, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer, Michel Hazanavicius and director Jason Reitman, screenwriter Diablo Cody and stars Charlize Theron and Patton Oswalt from "Young Adult."

The festival runs from January 5 through January 16 in the desert resort town east of Los Angeles.