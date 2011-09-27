KHARTOUM Sudan's security forces have forced an independent newspaper to close, its editor said on Tuesday.

In July, two female journalists of the al-Jarida daily were sentenced to one month in prison for writing an article about the alleged rape of an activist by security forces. The security forces have categorically denied the rape allegations.

Security forces informed al-Jarida staff late at night that it will no longer be allowed to publish, editor-in-chief Saad el-Din Ibrahim told Reuters.

"They told us about a decision by security forces that the newspaper will be closed and its property will be confiscated. They didn't give a reason," he said.

"Staff were told by them to take their personal belongings."

Officials at the press council that regulates national newspapers could not be reached for comment late on Tuesday.

Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedom but journalists have complained of increasing pressure and censorship since South Sudan became independent in July.

Earlier this month, independent daily al-Sahafa said security forces banned it from publishing an entire edition.

One day before the independence of South Sudan, Khartoum suspended six newspapers because southerners were among their publishers or owners.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robert Woodward)