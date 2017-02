LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Summit Entertainment and Aurum Producciones have entered into an exclusive three-year output agreement, the two companies announced Thursday.

The pact involves all rights in Spain to Summit's slate of theatrical films, and encompasses upcoming projects produced by Summit through October 2014.

The announcement comes in the midst of the American Film Market.

Among the films involved in the deal are "Now You See Me," starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, and Dave Franco; and Summit's re-imagination of "Highlander."

Aurum is an Alliance Films company.