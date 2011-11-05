LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - Summit Entertainment and Central Partnership have entered into a new exclusive six-year output agreement for all rights in the Commonwealth of Independent States region to Summit's slate of theatrical films, the companies announced Friday.

The CIS consists of former Soviet Republics such as Russia, Ukraine, Armenia and Belarus.

This deal encompasses all upcoming films produced by Summit through December 2017. It kicks off with the studio's Jesse Eisenberg comedy "Now You See Me," which premieres on January 18, 2013.

As the American Film Market unfolds in Santa Monica this week, the "Twilight" studio has been busy carving up the worldwide rights to its films. On Thursday, Summit announced that it had entered into a three-year output agreement with Aurum Producciones for all rights in Spain to the studio's film slate.