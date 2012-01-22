PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 22 (TheWrap.com) - "Beasts of the Southern Wild," the narrative film that has stirred up the most attention at Sundance to date, was awarded the inaugural Sundance Institute Indian Paintbrush Producer's Award at a luncheon on Sunday.

Producer Josh Penn and Dan Janvey accepted the award for "Beasts," a raucous drama set in an isolated southern Louisiana community. Since its premiere on Friday, the film has been one of the most talked-about narrative features at the festival, with a number of exhibitors circling the film but admitting that it could be a tough sell in the marketplace.

The Indian Paintbrush Producer's Award is a collaboration between the Indian Paintbrush production company and the Sundance Institute, and is open to any filmmakers who have participated in one of the Institute's labs.

This is the first year the award has been given out. It carries with it a $10,000 grant.