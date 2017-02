MEXICO CITY Mexico's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it was still in the process of notifying the companies of its decision on broadcaster Televisa's proposed purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.

Watchdog Cofeco reached its decision on the deal last week, but has not announced the result as it said it had to inform the parties first.

"The process has been complex but is going well and will continue tomorrow," Cofeco said, adding that no public announcement would be made until the notification process was complete.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes)