LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - The day after "The Help" won three SAG Awards, the Writers Guild of America, West has added to its awards haul by naming its writer-director Tate Taylor recipient of the 2012 Paul Selvin Award.

The Selvin Award was established to honor work "which embodies the spirit of constitutional rights and civil liberties," according to the WGAW press release. Last year's winners were Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth for "Fair Game."

Other recipients have included Michael Mann, Eric Roth and Dustin Lance Black.

"Tate Taylor's adapted screenplay for 'The Help' artfully distills the empowering essence and core emotional truths of Kathryn Stockwell's novel, translating it into a film that forcefully illustrates how ordinary people can impact positive social change," said WGAW president Christopher Keyser in announcing the award.

The award will be presented at the Writers Guild Awards' West Coast ceremony on February 19 at the Hollywood Palladium.

"The Help" is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay by the WGA, where it will be competing with "The Descendants," "Moneyball," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" and "Hugo."

Perhaps surprisingly, it did not receive an Oscar nomination for its screenplay.

