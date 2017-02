LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It's getting a little cheaper to go to the movies.

The average ticket price fell to $7.94 over the third quarter, the National Association of Theater Owners announced on Tuesday.

That's down from the $8.06 ticket buyers spent on average during the second quarter of this year.

That passed the previous high of $8.01, set in the fourth quarter of 2010.

The third quarter's slide is possibly attributable to the decline in the number of 3D films released from second-quarter months May and June to July.

Year to date, the average ticket now stands at $7.96.