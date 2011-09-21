LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - As the dour economic climate continues and more consumers look to cut costs by eliminating their cable service, Time Warner Cable is reacting by expanding its lower-priced TV Essentials package.

Time Warner COO Rob Lucas made the announcement at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York on Wednesday. He didn't disclose a specific date for the expansion, or which new markets the plan will be available in.

Currently, the TV Essentials package, which includes the stations from Time Warner Cable's basic cable tier (mainly the major networks, plus PBS), plus assorted cable stations but strips away more expensive fare such as ESPN, TNT and Comedy Central, is available in New York City and Northeast Ohio, where it was introduced on a trial basis last November. The TV Essentials package runs $40 a month in New York and $30 a month in Ohio.