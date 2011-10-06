LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Cinemark told Universal that it won't show "Tower Heist" if the studio moves forward on its plans to release the action comedy on video-on-demand three weeks after it debuts in theaters.

"Cinemark has urged Universal Pictures to reconsider its market test of this product," Cinemark said in a statement. "If Universal Pictures moves forward with its 'Tower Heist' premium video-on-demand offering, as announced, Cinemark has determined, in its best business interests, that it will decline to exhibit this film in its theatres."

A spokesperson for Universal declined to comment.

On Wednesday, however, the studio confirmed that it was moving forward on the early home entertainment debut, labeling it a "first of its kind" experiment."

Even though Universal is limiting its early VOD trial to Comcast subscribers in Atlanta and Portland, Ore., the country's third largest theater chain still sees the move as a threat to the exhibition business.

"Movies are designed to be exhibited in today's state of the art digital theatres which enhances awareness of the film and maximizes downstream distribution," Cinemark added.

Though the studio has remained mum, seeing the Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller film will set customers back nearly $60.

Over the past year, studios and exhibitors have locked horns over efforts to move up the VOD and home entertainment debuts of major releases. So far, however, exhibitors have limited their reprisals to warnings that they may not show trailers or post signs for films that don't respect the traditional 90 day release windows.

The decibel level may have lifted with Cinemark's warning, but the outrage is nothing new.

After news broke last spring that four major studios including Universal would debut over a dozen films a mere two months after they hit theaters on DirecTV, theater owners threatened to hit back at studios, but for the most part failed to make good on their ultimatums.

At the time, they claimed that early VOD debuts of movies like "Just Go With It" and "Unknown" would cannibalize ticket sales.

NATO and its members have shown a greater tolerance for VOD experiments by the likes of Summit and Lionsgate that move the home entertainment debuts of films such as "Source Code" and "Abduction" up, but respect a 90-day window that theater owners say is necessary.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the film hits theaters on November 4.