LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Negotiators for casting directors and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers agreed on a proposed contract Friday. The union will bring it to members for a vote on September 15.

A spokesman for the union declined to provide specifics of the proposal because members won't see it until the ratification meeting.

The tentative agreement covers about 500 people in New York and Los Angeles.

If casting directors agree, it will be their third collective bargaining agreement. The current contract began in September, 2008 and expires on September 30.

Casting directors are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 399.