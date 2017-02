LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Jim Watters is stepping down as president of and general manager of Universal Operations Group and Universal City Studios.

The longtime studio head will retire at the end of the year. He will, however, stay on as a consultant.

Watters is a 35-year veteran of Universal, where he held a number of high-level executive posts, including helping to oversee production and post-production at Universal Television.

Deadline first reported Watters' exit.