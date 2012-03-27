LONDON/PARIS Vivendi's Universal Music Group is seeking buyers for some of its publishing catalogue as part of planned asset sales to fund its pending takeover of EMI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sale includes a catalogue of Universal's classical music including operas like Tosca and another of Christian and gospel music. The deal would be valued at up to $200 million and was first reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the European Union's competition authority opened an in-depth investigation into Universal's $1.9 billion bid for EMI's recorded music business, citing concerns about the combined group's potential high market share and increased market power.

When it announced the EMI deal in November, Vivendi said it would sell off assets worth about 500 million euros ($666 million) to fund the acquisition while protecting its credit rating.

At Vivendi's annual results presentation in early March, Chief Executive Jean-Bernand Levy declined to say what would be put on the block.

($1 = 0.7504 euros)

