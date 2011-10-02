NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The NHL Network went dark on AT&T's U-verse network at midnight ET on Saturday over the two sides' failure to reach a new deal.

"We have tried to reach a fair, long-term deal with NHL Network in order to continue delivering this channel to U-verse TV U450 and Sports Tier customers," AT&T said in a statement to subscribers Friday.

"Unfortunately, it appears that as of midnight EST, October 1, NHL Network will no longer be available on U-verse TV because we will no longer have an acceptable agreement to carry the channel. We are always open to considering a fair and detailed proposal from NHL Network."

AT&T noted that viewers can still watch the NHL on NBC, Versus and local sports networks. It said they are airing more than 100 games this season.

It also directed customers to a website