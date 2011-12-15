NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Viacom announced on Thursday an exclusive content agreement with live video streaming company Ustream.

The deal partners Ustream with Viacom networks like MTV, Comedy Central and VH1 for the digital distribution of live content for events such as MTV's "O Music Awards" and "Live in NYC."

"We are steadfast in our mission to provide our audience a front row seat and exclusive access to pop culture's biggest events," Dermot McCormack, Executive Vice President for Digital, Viacom Media Networks, said in a statement.

The partnership begins with a live stream of Sunday's "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" Red Carpet, which will be simulcast on both Ustream and VH1.com. VH1 just announced that the show will include a tribute to Amy Winehouse.

"The VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul Red Carpet is the perfect occasion to officially launch our partnership with Ustream, which we are confident will only expand the reach of our digital specific live streams to an even larger audience base," McCormack said.