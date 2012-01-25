LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Zooey Deschanel and Joel McHale will host the Writers Guild of America's awards show from Los Angeles, while Rachel Dratch will do the same in New York, the WGA, West and WGA, East announced on Wednesday.

The two guilds will stage simultaneous awards shows in the two cities on February 19. The WGAW's show will take place at the Hollywood Palladium, while the WGAE's show will be held at the B.B. King Blues Club.

While Deschanel played it straight in the press release announcing the hosts ("I am excited to host the WGA awards. It should be a lot of fun!"), McHale was significantly more playful: "I'm deeply excited to co-host the WGA Awards with Zooey Deschanel. She has that rare combination in that she's beautiful, funny, and smells good. Without writers, movies and TV would be worse than untreated syphilis, so I'm thrilled to hand these fine people awards for their great work."

Deschanel currently stars on the television series "New Girl," and has appeared in the films "(500) Days of Summer," "Our Idiot Brother" and "Elf."

McHale stars in the NBC series "Community" and hosts the E! show "The Soup." He hosted last year's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Dratch is a seven-year veteran of "Saturday Night Live," and has also appeared in the films "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry" and "Just Go With It" and the television series "30 Rock."

The WGAE also announced that presenters at its show will include Jonathan Ames, Jimmy Fallon, Geoffrey Fletcher, Steve Kroft, Seth Myers, Kate Mulgrew, James Schamus and Jon Benjamin.