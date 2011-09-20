Terry Semel, Chairman and CEO, Windsor Media; Former Chairman and CEO, Yahoo! Inc., speaks during the ''Media and Entertainment: Consequences of the Digital Revolution'' panel at the 2008 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Terry Semel has a message for Yahoo. If you want to regain your mojo, "think twice about rehiring Carol Bartz," Semel said Monday at TheGrill, TheWrap's second annual media leadership conference.

Semel was chairman and CEO of Yahoo from 2001 to 2007.

He made it clear that he did not approve of Bartz' tenure at the Internet portal. In particular, Semel questioned her fondness for four-letter words.

"It's very unusual to have someone cursing all the time," Semel told the crowd at Beverly Hills' SLS Hotel.

Indeed, Bartz' penchant for profanity continued even after she was fired as the company's CEO earlier this month.

Though he didn't get into details, Semel felt that Yahoo still has what it takes to become a Wall Street favorite again -- provided it gets the right leadership.

"I know it's a company that in the right hands could continue to be a very successful company," Semel said.