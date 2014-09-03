Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
Sept 3 Indygotech Minerals :
* Says Polish Financial Supervisor KNF has suspended trading of Indygotech Minerals' shares until Sept. 30 2014 due to company's failure in reporting H1 results within allocated timescale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago