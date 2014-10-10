Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
Oct 10 Indygotech Minerals SA :
* Says Bogdan Malachwiej sells his entire 5 percent stake (2,216,221 shares) in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
* Has received approval in relation to qualification of Liu Hong as president
* Says its shares to resume trade on March 16 after submitting reply to Shanghai stock exchange's queries