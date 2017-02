LONDON, March 14 British petrochemical maker Ineos shut a crude distillation unit at its Grangemouth refinery in Scotland earlier this week for planned maintenance, traders said on Wednesday.

The length of the planned maintenance was not clear. An Ineos spokesman declined to comment.

The Grangemouth refinery has capacity to process about 210,000 barrels of crude oil per day. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)