NEW YORK May 1 Global chemical company Ineos Group Ltd has increased the size of its refinancing loan by $100 million and cut pricing on the $4.1 billion credit, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Proceeds will lower pricing on the company's existing $3 billion covenant-lite senior secured tranches. Additionally, proceeds of the roughly $1.1 billion in additional term loans will repay the company's existing 2015 notes.

The credit comprises a $371 million, two-year term loan, a $1.977 billion, five-year term loan, a $640 million five-year add-on loan a 494 million euro, five-year term loan, and a 350 million euro, five-year add-on loan.

The company is set to lower pricing on its existing $371 million, two-year facility to a spread of LIB+200. At launch, that loan was talked at LIB+225-250.

The existing $1.977 billion, five-year facility, along with the $640 million add-on, is set to price at LIB+300, with a 1 percent Libor floor. Pricing includes a step-down to LIB+275 when net leverage hits 3.75 times.

At launch, indicative pricing on the facility was LIB+300-325 with a 1 percent Libor floor.

The existing 494 million euro, five-year facility, along with the 350 million euro add-on has finalized at 325bp over Euribor, with a step-down to 300bp when net leverage drops to 3.75 times. That loan will carry a 1 percent floor.

At launch, price talk on the euro tranche was 325-350bp over Euribor with a 1 percent Euribor floor. The new loans will be covenant-lite. All tranches will be issued at par. The new tranches will boast 101 soft call protection for six months.

Final commitments are due at 5 p.m. EST today for US investors and 12 p.m. GMT tomorrow for non-US investors.

Corporate family ratings on the company are B2/B+, while facility ratings are B1/BB-. Borrowers on the loan are INEOS US FINANCE LLC, and INEOS FINANCE PLC.

Net senior leverage on the deal is 2.8 times, while net total leverage is 4.1 times. Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are joint global coordinators. Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS are bookrunners.

Switzerland-based Ineos is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products.