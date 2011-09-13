LONDON, Sept 13 The refinancing of UK chemicals group Ineos has stalled due to market conditions, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Plans to refinance its $6.3 billion debt have been actively considered by the company since April, and a number of options are on the cards, but these will not take place until market volatility improves, the sources said.

"We are in position to move forward on the refinancing, it is just a matter of the timing being right. For the moment we are watching the market," an Ineos spokesman said.

Ineos has senior term loans and in April obtained consent from its bondholders to repay its 650 million euro ($889 million) term loan D by refinancing it with new senior secured debt.

Around the same time it agreed a $1 billion joint venture with PetroChina in a deal that gave the Chinese oil and gas producer a 50 percent stake in Ineos' European refinancing business. The deal completed in July. [ID: nL3E7I4038]

"Ineos should have done the refinance in April /May when they did the joint venture with PetroChina: they didn't. The market is now rubbish and they have missed the boat," one banker said.

Following completion of the joint venture, Ineos' total leverage reduced from 4 times at the end of March 2011 to 3.5.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by David Hulmes)