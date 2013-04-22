NEW YORK, April 22 Global chemical company Ineos Group Ltd is launching almost $4 billion in new senior secured loans to lower the rates under its existing term loans and refinance certain bonds, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The company will launch the deal via a lender call at 10:30 a.m. on April 23. Barclays leads the deal, joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and UBS.

The new covenant-lite credit will comprise a $371 million, two-year term loan, a $1.977 billion, five-year term loan, a $646 million, euro-denominated five-year term loan and a $1 billion, U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated add-on five-year term loan.

Price talk is to be determined.

Proceeds of the new loans will reprice all the company's existing senior secured tranches. Additionally, proceeds of the $1 billion add-on term loan will repay the company's existing 2015 notes. Existing corporate family ratings are B2/B, while facility ratings are B1/B+.

Ineos' net debt was about 6.5 billion euros at the end of March, according to a company statement. Pro forma for the impact of the Lavera outage, net debt leverage was approximately 4.3 times at the end of March.

In April 2012, Ineos allocated a $3.025 billion covenant-lite refinancing loan. The $3.025 billion loan consists of a $375 million, three-year term loan, paying LIB+425, with a 1.25 percent Libor floor; a $2 billion, six-year term loan, paying LIB+525, with a 1.25 percent floor; and a 500 million euro, six-year term loan, paying EUR+550, with a 1.25 percent Euribor floor. The deal also included a $775 million senior secured bond due in 2020.

Switzerland-based Ineos is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products.