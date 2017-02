LONDON, July 20 Ineos plans to shut a crude distillation unit and a diesel-making unit at its Grangemouth refinery in Scotland in September for planned maintenance, traders said on Friday.

A spokesman for Ineos declined to comment. The Grangemouth refinery has capacity to process about 210,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)