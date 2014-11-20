LONDON Nov 20 Refiner and petrochemical group
Ineos will invest around $1 billion in shale gas exploration in
the United Kingdom, it will announce on Thursday, according to
the BBC.
The BBC, without citing sources, said Ineos believes shale
gas will transform the economics of its Grangemouth refinery and
petrochemical plant in Scotland, which was at the centre of a
bitter industrial dispute last year.
Ineos declined to comment ahead of a press conference later
in the day.
In September, the Swiss-based group acquired a stake in a
shale oil and gas licence in Scotland, and Britain's energy
ministry said it planned to pay a share of revenues from any
production to landowners and communities.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Mark Potter)