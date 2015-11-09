(Refiled to add 'ethane' in headline)
Nov 9 Ineos, owner of Scotland's
Grangemouth petrodoil refinery, has struck a deal with
subsidiaries of ExxonMobil and Shell to supply
ethane derived from U.S. shale gas which it is to import into
Scotland to their nearby chemical plant, the company said on
Monday.
Ineos, the Swiss-based chemicals giant which recently
acquired the British North Sea natural gas field interests of
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investment fund,
will supply ethane from Grangemouth to the Fife Ethylene Plant
at Mossmorran in Scotland from mid-2017.
The plant is owned by ExxonMobil Chemical Limited and Shell
Chemicals Europe B.V. has 50 percent capacity rights.
"We know that ethane from US shale gas has transformed U.S.
manufacturing and we are now seeing this advantage being shared
across Scotland," said Geir Tuft, business director at Ineos
Olefins & Polymers UK.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)