BRUSSELS Oct 15 EU antitrust regulators will
decide by Nov. 5 whether to clear a planned joint venture
between Belgian chemicals company Solvay and INEOS
after Solvay offered concessions to allay competition concerns,
the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The EU competition authority unveiled the new deadline,
which is a 10-working day extension from the previous Oct. 21
deadline, on its website. It did not set out Solvay's
concessions in line with its policy.
The PVC joint venture, with estimated sales of 4.3 billion
euros ($5.84 billion), would be the biggest PVC producer
globally after Japanese rival Shin-Etsu.
Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS aim to complete the deal by the
end of the year.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Luke Baker)