BRIEF-Renaissance announces $10 million brokered private placement
* Renaissance announces $10 million brokered private placement
NEW YORK May 6 Inergy LP : * Shares up 4.3 percent in premarket trade following deal with Crestwood
Midstream Partners LP
* Renaissance announces $10 million brokered private placement
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
* Customers Bancorp executes agreement to sell Bankmobile division to Flagship Community Bank