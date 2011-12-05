(Follows alerts)
* Adds BoFA Merril Lynch and Credit Suisse among others
* Plans to raise $300 million in IPO
Dec 5 Inergy Midstream LLC, the storage
and transportation arm of propane distributor Inergy LP
, added 8 more underwriters to its planned initial
public offering, taking the total number to 10.
In an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said it added BoFA Merril Lynch, Credit
Suisse, Wells Fargo and 5 other underwriters, along with Morgan
Stanley and Barclays Capital, which were named in the original
filing.
In August, Inergy Midstream had filed with SEC to raise up
to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common
units.
The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "NRGM," and plans to use the proceeds
from the offering to repay outstanding debts.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey
)