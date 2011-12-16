* Co's shares open flat to offer price

* Shares close 4 pct above offering price of $17/shr (Updates shares)

Dec 16 Shares of Inergy Midstream LP received a lukewarm response on their debut, closing 4 percent above the offering price on Friday, the last day of a busy U.S. IPO week when nine companies began trading.

Meanwhile, shares of the much-anticipated Zynga Inc , an online games developer, closed lower despite a strong debut. They closed 5 percent below the offering price of $10, signalling a growing caution among investors.

The weak response to Inergy mirrors that of its peers such as Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Mid-Con Energy Partners and Sanchez Energy Corp which entered markets this week to disappointing openings.

Energy companies have had a disappointing week, with investors favoring software company Jive Software and luxury goods maker Michael Kors Holdings.

Three companies -- Luxfer Holdings, Fusionstorm and GSE Holding -- postponed their IPOs citing market conditions, backing out from the rush to launch IPOs before the holiday season started.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based Inergy Midstream raised $252 million in net proceeds from the offering that will be used to repay debts.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, BofA Merril Lynch, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo were the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng and Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Sriraj Kalluvila)