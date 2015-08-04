Aug 4 Closer coordination between healthcare
facilities and public health departments could save 37,000 U.S.
lives over five years by preventing infections from
antibiotic-resistant germs and from a nasty intestinal bug
called C. difficile, according to a government report released
on Tuesday.
Germs that no longer respond to antibiotics cause more than
2 million illnesses and 23,000 deaths each year in the United
States, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention. Such superbugs typically arise
when antibiotics are overprescribed.
Spores from C. difficile bacteria, which spread readily in
hospitals and nursing homes and cause severe diarrhea, account
for almost another 500,000 illnesses and 15,000 deaths annually.
Rigorous cleaning of rooms with bleach can kill the spores, and
hand-washing can also help prevent their spread.
C. difficile and drug-resistant bacteria, including
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteria (CRE) and
methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), spread
inside health care facilities when infection control measures
are inadequate and notably when patients move from one facility
to another, the CDC said.
The report said 619,000 antibiotic-resistant and C.
difficile infections and 37,000 deaths could be averted over
five years if there was better control, or stewardship, of
antibiotic use and tighter coordination between health
departments and health care facilities.
That could take the form of health agencies notifying
hospitals and nursing homes of drug-resistant germ outbreaks in
the community and the threat of germs coming from other
facilities. Likewise, health care facilities and health
departments should agree to implement shared infection control
actions, the CDC said.
"Facilities that work alone cannot adequately protect their
patients," CDC Director Tom Frieden said in a conference call
with reporters. "Tens of thousands of deaths can be prevented"
with tighter coordination.
For instance, he said a hospital transporting an infected
patient to another hospital or nursing home could alert the
receiving facility. Then, the arriving patient could be isolated
and receiving staff could wear protective gowns and gloves to
prevent spread of infection.
In addition, once a hospital is known to have an exceptional
number of patients infected with C. diff or drug-resistant
bacteria, diagnostic tests could be used to determine whether
other patients there are asymptomatic carriers.
Based on available research data, the CDC estimated that
tighter coordination could slash infections with CRE as much as
80 percent in a given area over five years.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by David Gregorio)