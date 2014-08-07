Aug 7 Inficon Holding AG : * Says Q2 2014: sales of USD 74.8 million (+5.4% over prior-year period; +2.9%

organically) * Says H1 sales of USD 146.4 million (+2.0% over prior-year period) * Sees FY 2014 USD 290-320 million in sales; operating profit USD 44-56 million * Says operating profit for the second quarter amounts to USD 11.3 million * Says Q2 net profit of USD 8.3 million yields a margin of 11.2% of sales,

slightly up from 11.0% at mid-year 2013