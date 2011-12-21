FRANKFURT Dec 21 German chipmaker
Infineon Technologies AG could make acquisitions
worth as much as 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and is most
interested in companies focusing on energy efficiency, its
finance chief said.
"We could finance smaller acquisitions from our cash on
hand. Infineon has a sufficiently large strategic liquidity
reserve," Dominik Asam told German daily Boersen-Zeitung in an
interview published on Wednesday.
He said the company could borrow money to make larger
acquisitions, but said no deals were in the pipeline at the
moment.
Asam also said he expects Infineon to return to growth in
2013 if a stronger global economy boosts demand.
"In such an environment the company expects sales growth of
10 percent or more," he said.
The company last month gave a gloomy outlook for the current
year through September, saying its revenue would probably fall,
hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in
industrial and chip card markets.
Asked about his expectations for a potential break-up of the
euro zone, Asam said he was concerned that a currency
appreciation following a break-up could significantly dent the
competitiveness of Germany's export industries.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)