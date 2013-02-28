Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUNICH Feb 28 German chipmaker Infineon expects turnover to rise in the coming quarters, although still forecasts a fall in revenues for the fiscal year as a whole, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The worst quarter was now behind Infineon and improvements had been in sight since the start of 2013, Reinhard Ploss said in a speech at the company's annual shareholder meeting.
Infineon had said in January that its key car clients were now starting to re-order chips such as those which activate airbags and enable cruise control equipment, after a period of running inventories down.
For the fiscal year until end-September as a whole, Infineon expects revenue to drop by between 5 and 9 percent.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; writing by Victoria Bryan)
