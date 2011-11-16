(Corrects 2012 segment result margin to be in the low-to-mid
teens, not to drop by a mid-teens percentage in second
paragraph)
FRANKFURT Nov 16 German chipmaker
Infineon said on Wednesday it expects fiscal 2012
revenues to drop as its customers are getting more and more
cautious amid a slowing economy.
The company, which makes chips for products ranging from
cars to electronic passports, said it expects 2012 revenue to be
down a mid-single digit percentage from the fiscal year that
ended in September 2011, while its segment result margin is
expected to be in the low-to-mid teens.
"The company has observed increasing caution also on the
part of customers in the typical late-cycle high power
businesses such as, for example, industrial drives," Infineon
said in a statement.
For the first quarter of 2012 Infineon expects a revenue
decline of about 10 percent from the fiscal fourth quarter of
2011.
The company, which pre-released results last month,
confirmed its total segment profit for the fiscal fourth
quarter, which ended Sept. 30, came in at 195 million euros
($263 million), below the 212 million reached in the previous
quarter.
The supervisory board had not yet decided on a possible
dividend for the last fiscal year.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Erica Billingham)