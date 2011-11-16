(Corrects 2012 segment result margin to be in the low-to-mid teens, not to drop by a mid-teens percentage in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT Nov 16 German chipmaker Infineon said on Wednesday it expects fiscal 2012 revenues to drop as its customers are getting more and more cautious amid a slowing economy.

The company, which makes chips for products ranging from cars to electronic passports, said it expects 2012 revenue to be down a mid-single digit percentage from the fiscal year that ended in September 2011, while its segment result margin is expected to be in the low-to-mid teens.

"The company has observed increasing caution also on the part of customers in the typical late-cycle high power businesses such as, for example, industrial drives," Infineon said in a statement.

For the first quarter of 2012 Infineon expects a revenue decline of about 10 percent from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2011.

The company, which pre-released results last month, confirmed its total segment profit for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 30, came in at 195 million euros ($263 million), below the 212 million reached in the previous quarter.

The supervisory board had not yet decided on a possible dividend for the last fiscal year. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Erica Billingham)