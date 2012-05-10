KUALA LUMPUR May 10 Germany's Infineon Technologies AG said on Thursday it will invest 4 billion ringgit ($1.30 billion) into its existing operations at a Malaysian techology park over the next ten years.

"The decision to expand our operations in Kulim is a logical choice as it is a designated growth location for us," Infineon Technologies official Thomas Reisinger said in a statement.

Infinion is building a new wafer fabrication facility named Kulim 2 at Kulim Hi-Tech Park in the nothern Malaysian state of Kedah with the capability to produce 300mm wafers. The plant is due to be completed by end of this year. ($1 = 3.0703 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)