VILLACH, Austria Feb 19 Germany's Infineon does not expect to get significant revenues from its power chips on 300 mm (12 inch) thin wafers this fiscal year.

Infineon is investing about 255 million euros ($340 million) in the technology at its plants in Villach, Austria and Dresden, Germany - where it plans mass production of the chips.

"The revenues from Villach and Dresden will not be significant this fiscal year. We will not yet invest in significant capacities in the second half," Infineon's Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss told reporters on Tuesday.

Infineon has got the go-ahead from customers to become the world's first chipmaker to produce power chips on large 300 mm thin wafers.

The larger, thinner wafers mean higher margins as two-and-a-half times as many chips can be made from a single wafer as from the 200 mm wafers currently used for power chips, and less of the raw material silicon is needed. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, writing by Harro ten Wolde)