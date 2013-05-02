Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT May 2 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a better-than-expected second-quarter operating profit as results at its automotive unit improved.
Fiscal second-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, fell 53 percent from last year to 68 million euros ($90 million), beating the average expectation of 51.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Infineon said it expected its 2013 revenue and operating margin to come in at the high end of a previous given guidance.
Infineon previously said its expected 2013 revenue to drop 5-9 percent, while its core operating profit margin would reach between 5-9 percent. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)