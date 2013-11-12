FRANKFURT Nov 12 German chip maker Infineon reported a year-on-year 26 percent rise in its core operating profit, driven by its industrial and security units.

Operating profit, excluding special items, for the three months to September rose to 148 million euros ($198.43 million), beating the average expectation of 139 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Infineon said it expects revenues of between 960 million euros and 1 billion in the current fiscal first quarter.

Full-year revenue is seen rising 7-11 percent, with an operating margin of between 11-14 percent, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)