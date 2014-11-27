Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 27 Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday its fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit rose on the back of increased demand from its industrial and security customers.
The German company's operating profit, excluding special items, for the fiscal fourth-quarter ending in September rose 27 percent to 188 million euros ($235 million).
That was below the average of 193 million euros in a Reuters poll, with estimates of six analysts surveyed ranging from 180-210 million euros.
Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, said it expected first-quarter revenue to drop between 5 and 9 percent, reflecting typical seasonal declines. (1 US dollar = 0.7993 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)