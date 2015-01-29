FRANKFURT Jan 29 Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon on Thursday raised its full-year revenues and profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, control air conditioners and washing machines and manage power supplies, said it expects 2015 revenues to rise 10-14 percent and a core operating margin of 14-15 percent at the mid-point of the sales forecast.

The company's previous outlook was for fiscal 2015 revenues to rise 6-10 percent to between 4.58-4.75 billion euros ($5.17-5.36 billion) and an operating margin of about 14 percent at the mid-point of that range. ($1 = 0.8863 euros)

