* Sees fiscal Q3 sales broadly flat q/q

* Lifts 2012 sales and operating margin outlook

* Q2 adjusted operating profit 144 mln euros vs 131 mln poll avg

* Shares down 3.9 pct, underperform sector (Adds detail, background, analyst comment)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, May 3 German microchip maker Infineon predicted flat chip sales in the current quarter as economic uncertainty dragged on customer demand, pushing its share price sharply lower.

The sombre forecast contrasted with outperformance in its fiscal second quarter, when demand for chips from the car industry offset weakness in its industrial segment, fuelling a 4 percent rise in revenue to 986 million euros ($1.3 billion).

Infineon - whose customers include Korean carmaker Hyundai , software maker Microsoft and the U.S. Government Printing Office - also said its full-year revenue decline would not be as sharp as previously expected.

However, investors focused on near-term prospects.

Its shares were down 3.9 percent by 1145 GMT, after rising as much as 2 percent earlier in the session. The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index was up 0.2 percent.

Analyst Eerik Budarz at Silvia Quandt Research said second-quarter performance was positive, with the automotive business compensating for weakness on the industrial side.

"We still question whether the situation is sustainable," Budarz said in a note to clients.

Infineon said it now sees full fiscal-year sales declining by a low single-digit percentage, whereas previously it saw a mid single-digit percentage decline.

"We see demand for chips picking up but we can't say whether it will last," Chief Executive Peter Bauer told reporters, adding the crucial question in the third quarter was how the broader economy would develop.

Operating profit excluding special items was 144 million euros in the January to March period, up 2 percent compared with the previous quarter and exceeding analysts' forecast of 131 million on average in a Reuters poll.

"Automobile production grew in the second quarter as expected and major customers continued to perform well in this sector," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

QUITE SOLID

The semiconductor industry slumped last year as demand for consumer gadgets slowed in Europe and elsewhere due to economic uncertainties at a time when vendors had invested heavily in new production gear.

Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc on Wednesday cut its 2012 earnings and revenue estimates due to weaker-than-expected sales at key customer Nokia.

But Infineon has reduced its exposure to the volatile mobile phone market after selling its wireless chip unit to Intel in 2010.

"Infineon's business model has been proven to perform quite solidly even if business declines. We remain positive," said Harald Schnitzer, analyst at DZ Bank.

Infineon shares have gained 27 percent this year, outperforming the sector, which has risen 8 percent.

The stock trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1, about 44 percent below its 10-year average.

Infineon said its automotive unit, which accounts for more than 40 percent of revenue, continued to perform well, with sales up 9 percent from the previous quarter to 425 million euros.

The company also raised its full-year outlook for its operating margin, now expected at a mid-teen percentage, up from a previous forecast of a low to mid-teen percentage.

Second-quarter operating margin came in at 14.6 percent.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Editing by David Hulmes)