* Sees 2014/15 revenue rising by 34 pct

* CEO says business environment increasingly difficult

* Shares indicated to open 2.1 pct lower (Add Q3 results and consensus, CEO comment, shares)

FRANKFURT, July 30 Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon said the business environment was increasingly difficult, and revenue in its fiscal 2014/15 year would rise 34 percent, at the low end of a previous range for between 34 and 38 percent.

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, control air conditioners and washing machines and manage power supplies, said it still expects core operating margin of about 15 percent.

Infineon's operating profit in the fiscal third quarter rose 44 percent to 245 million euros ($268.64 million), excluding special items.

That was in line with the average of 245 million euros in a Reuters poll. Individual estimates of the nine analysts ranged from 240 million euros to 250 million euros.

"Revenue, earnings and margin rose significantly in the third quarter, despite an increasingly difficult business environment," Infineon's Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said in a statement.

Infineon shares are indicated to open 2.1 percent lower according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT. ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)