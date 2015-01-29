* Q1 core profit 169 mln euros vs 137 mln avg expectation
* Sees 2015 revenue at 4.75-4.92 bln euros
* Shares rise 0.5 pct, outperforming sector index
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German chipmaker Infineon
reported better than expected first-quarter results
on Thursday and raised its forecast for the year, boosted by the
dollar's strength and improved demand for power management and
security chips.
Infineon, which also makes chips that activate car airbags,
control air conditioners and washing machines and operate mobile
phones, now expects 2015 revenues to rise 10-14 percent to
between 4.75 billion and 4.92 billion euros ($5.36-5.55
billion), with a core operating margin of 14-15 percent at the
mid-point of the sales forecast.
The company's previous outlook was for revenues to rise 6-10
percent to 4.58-4.75 billion euros, with an operating margin of
about 14 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average were expecting 2015
revenues of 4.74 billion, with individual estimates ranging from
4.46 billion euros to 5.43 billion.
Infineon's shares were up 0.5 percent by 0930 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 technology
sector index, after hitting a more than seven-year high.
However, the shares are valued at almost 17 times expected
earnings, below the sector average of 23.5.
Infineon's operating profit in the last three months of
2014, its fiscal first quarter, rose 46 percent to 169 million
euros, excluding special items, beating the most optimistic
estimate of 143 million euros in the poll.
"Revenue and margin have developed better than expected ...
in particular due to the strength of the dollar," Chief
Executive Reinhard Ploss said, adding that the dollar's rise
added about 2 percentage points to its operating margin.
Infineon, Europe's second-biggest chips firm behind
STMicroelectronics, gets just under half its sales in
dollars, while about 60 percent of its costs are in euros.
Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam told analysts on a
conference call that the raised forecast was "pretty much a full
exchange tailwind effect".
In contrast STMicroelectronics, which has about 85 percent
of its sales in dollars and close to 46 percent of its costs in
euros, said on Wednesday it was likely to take a few quarters
before the benefits of the weaker euro showed up in its results
due to its currency hedges.
POWER MANAGEMENT
Infineon said it expected its business with power management
chips and security semiconductors to grow faster than the rest
of the group.
That chimed with upbeat remarks made last week by U.S. rival
Fairchild, which said its orders had accelerated in
January as its customers were ramping up inventories.
Infineon's raised forecast also does not factor in the $3
billion acquisition of International Rectifier, which was sealed
earlier this month and will complement Infineon's own range of
high-powered chips with the California-based company's
low-power, energy efficient chips.
Infineon said it plans to report second-quarter results,
including figures from International Rectifier, on May 5.
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
