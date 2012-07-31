FRANKFURT, July 31 German chipmaker Infineon
on Tuesday struck a more cautious tone for its
fourth-quarter, citing global economic uncertainties.
Infineon said it expected fourth-quarter sales to be flat or
down from the third quarter, while the operating margin will be
around 12 percent, down from 12.7 percent in the third quarter.
It earlier said fourth-quarter revenue and margin would
remain flat from the previous quarter.
Infineon said it expected 2012 revenue to drop about 3
percent, while its operating margin would be at between 13 and
14 percent.
The group, which caters to the car and engineering
industries, said operating profit before exceptionals, or "total
segment result", for the March-to-June period came in at 126
million euros ($154.3 million), 13 percent lower than the 144
million euros it made in the second-quarter.
Infineon already warned on June 26 its operating profit
would be lower than expected.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)