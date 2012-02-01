FRANKFURT Feb 1 German chipmaker Infineon
AG said on Wednesday it expects flat to slightly
lower second-quarter sales on weakness in some of its units,
while also seeing some early signs of stabilization in its
chipcard and lower power markets.
It expects the margin on its total segment result to be down
broadly by 1 percentage point in the second quarter.
The fiscal first-quarter total segment result fell 28
percent from the previous quarter to 141 million euros ($184.6
million), which was slightly better than consensus of 130
million euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenues fell 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 946 million.
The company already said in November its fiscal full-year
revenue would likely fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing
caution among customers in industrial and chip card markets.
Analysts on average see Infineon's 2011/2012 revenue
declining by 5.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)