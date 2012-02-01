FRANKFURT Feb 1 German chipmaker Infineon AG said on Wednesday it expects flat to slightly lower second-quarter sales on weakness in some of its units, while also seeing some early signs of stabilization in its chipcard and lower power markets.

It expects the margin on its total segment result to be down broadly by 1 percentage point in the second quarter.

The fiscal first-quarter total segment result fell 28 percent from the previous quarter to 141 million euros ($184.6 million), which was slightly better than consensus of 130 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues fell 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 946 million.

The company already said in November its fiscal full-year revenue would likely fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in industrial and chip card markets.

Analysts on average see Infineon's 2011/2012 revenue declining by 5.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)