BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
FRANKFURT Aug 21 German chipmaker Infineon looked at a "whole bunch" of possible acquisition targets before settling on International Rectifier, for which it announced a bid this week, Infineon's finance chief said.
"We approached another (target) but did not converge on price. And for others we did not want to pay the high premiums," Dominik Asam told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.
Infineon said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy International Rectifier for about $3 billion in cash, at a 48 percent premium over the California-based firm's three-month average share price.
"We got comfortable with that (premium) only because we know how we can get to the profitability that will warrant that kind of a premium," Asam said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.