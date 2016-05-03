FRANKFURT May 3 Chipmaker Infineon's fiscal second-quarter operating profit rose 15 percent, as its automotive and industrial units held up in a market which was experiencing seasonal price pressure.

The German company, whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise control, on Tuesday reported operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter through end-March of 228 million euros ($262.91 million) from 198 million last year.

That was above the average forecast of 213 million euros in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts whose estimates ranged from 203 million to 224 million euros.

Infineon said it expected revenues to rise between 10 and 14 percent in the fiscal 2015/16 year. The company had previously said it expected a rise of between 11 and 15 percent.

It sees its full-year operating margin coming to between 15 and 16 percent at the mid-point of its guidance, compared with a previous aim for a 16 percent operating margin.

($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)