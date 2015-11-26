Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 26 Auto and industrial chip maker Infineon's fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit rose 52 percent, helped by currency effects and the $3 billion acquisition of its U.S. peer International Rectifier.
The German company's operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter ending in September rose to 286 million euros ($303.7 million) from 188 million last year.
That was above the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll with estimates of ten analysts surveyed ranging from 236-272 million euros to give an average of 252 million euros, .
Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, said it expected first-quarter revenue to drop between 4 and 8 percent with an operating margin of 14 percent at the mid-point of that range.
For the full fiscal 2015/16 year it expects revenues to rise between 11 and 15 percent, with an operating margin of 16 percent. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order