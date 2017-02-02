UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 2 German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday kept its full year guidance for revenue growth and profit margin after reporting better-then-expected fiscal first quarter results.
The maker of chips that activate airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter that ended in December to 246 million euros ($265.4 million).
That was above the 232 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from 223-240 million euros.
Revenues of 1.65 billion euros were also better then expected.
Infineon said it still expected revenues for the fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, to rise by some 6 percent to 6.68 billion euros, with an operating margin of about 16 percent.
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources